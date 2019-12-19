Angela O’Mahony née Dennehy, Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Strand Road, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Dec 20th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland – Kerry Branch c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House Strictly Private Please.