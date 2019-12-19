Angela O’Mahony née Dennehy, Connolly Park, Tralee and formerly of Strand Road, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Friday (Dec 20th) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland – Kerry Branch c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House Strictly Private Please.
Kerry FAI council member says grassroots football would continue if organisation folded
An FAI senior council member from Kerry says grassroots football would still continue if the organisation folded.Sport Minister Shane Ross yesterday told the Oireachtas...
Kerry man arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork released without...
A Kerry man who was arrested in connection with the murder of a homeless man in Cork city has been released without charge.The 37-year-old...
Kerry Jockey Aiming For More Christmas Success In 2019
Dingle's Jack Kennedy is hoping for a repeat of the success he experienced last Christmas when he takes to the track during next week's...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThe IRFU are likely to refuse any possibility of taking on the FAI's 42 point 5 per cent stake in the Aviva Stadum.Representatives of...
Kerry Area Basketball Board Round-Up
Padraig Harnett has a round-up of news from the Kerry Airport Basketball Board.