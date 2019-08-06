Funeral will arrive to St. John’s Church, Ballybunion on Wednesday for 7.30pm evening prayers. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock followed by private family cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the NCBI. Enquiries to Daffy’s Kilmallock.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYAndy Farrell will be in charge of the Ireland side for Saturday's World Cup warm-up game with Italy.Joe Schmidt has left for New...
Kerry Senior Football Manager Praises “Amazing” Kerry Support During Super 8’s
Kerry Senior Football Manager Peter Keane has paid credit to the Kerry support throughout the Super 8’s.Speaking ahead of Kerry’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship...
Kerry Ladies Football Manager Delighted With Season Despite All-Ireland Semi-Final Defeat
Kerry Ladies Senior Football Manager Donal O’Doherty says it was a very positive season for his side.The Kerry team exited the championship at the...
Kerry Golf News and Results
TRALEEPresident Gene Kelly’s Prize 4th August. Results & Fixtures Results:1st Jonathon Goodall (4) 41 pts 2nd Richard Rafferty (8) 40 pts 3rd Michael O’Brien (14) 39 ptaBest...
Kerry nursing home placed in examinership says there’s no impact on jobs and residents’...
The owners and directors of a Kerry nursing home, which has been placed in examinership, say there’ll be no impact on residents’ care.On Friday,...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYAndy Farrell will be in charge of the Ireland side for Saturday's World Cup warm-up game with Italy.Joe Schmidt has left for New...
Kerry Senior Football Manager Praises “Amazing” Kerry Support During Super 8’s
Kerry Senior Football Manager Peter Keane has paid credit to the Kerry support throughout the Super 8’s.Speaking ahead of Kerry’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship...
Kerry Ladies Football Manager Delighted With Season Despite All-Ireland Semi-Final Defeat
Kerry Ladies Senior Football Manager Donal O’Doherty says it was a very positive season for his side.The Kerry team exited the championship at the...