Angela Counihan nee Hogan, Delwood Grove, Castleknock, Co. Dublin and formerly of The Square, Tralee

reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired directly to The Alzheimer’s Society.
Angela Counihan nee Hogan, Delwood Grove, Castleknock, Co. Dublin and formerly of The Square,...
Kerry’s Live Register decreases by 14% in a year
Kerry's Live Register has decreased by 14% in a year.That's according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office for October.Kerry Fine Gael...
X Factor’s Brendan Murray is the son of a Kerry woman
A Ballyheigue woman whose son is currently a finalist in the 'X Factor' is hoping he'll get loads of votes from Kerry, as he...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERJames McClean has expressed his surprise at the news the F-A are investigating him for a social media post.The Republic of Ireland...
Sunday Outing For Clanmaurice In All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie Semi-Final
Clanmaurice are to play their All-Ireland Junior Club Camogie semi-final on Sunday.They will go up against reigning champions Kilmessan of Meath, at 2 in...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Saturday 10th November 2018 FAI Youth Cup 2nd Round (extra time & pens if needed) 2-00 St Brendans Park v Avenue United, Venue...