Angela Counihan nee Hogan, Delwood Grove, Castleknock, Co. Dublin and formerly of The Square, Tralee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at Hogan’s Funeral Home, North Circular Road, Tralee on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired directly to The Alzheimer’s Society.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR