Angela Carmody (née Kelly), Knockerin, Skehenerin, Listowel and late of Knockadireen, Duagh.

Predeceased by her husband Mossie, brother Bill and sister Betty. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Patrick and Maurice, grandchildren Danny, Patrice, Ellie and Ben, brother Pat (Listowel), sisters Peggy (Youghal) and Ann (London), daughters-in-law Joanne and Pauline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, great neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Angela, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.30 am, which will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com

Burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Ard Chúram day Care Centre, Listowel.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****