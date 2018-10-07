Angela Brolly (née Mooney), Knockmoyle, Tralee & formerly Derry.

Reposing at her residence in Knockmoyle on Monday (Oct.8th), from 6pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Oct.9th) at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Day Care, c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Sunday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Munster League Champions Trophy 1st Round Killarney Celtic 2-1 Janesboro Fc . FAI U17 Cup 1st Round Lyre Rovers 0-3 St Brendans Park . Tralee Dynamos...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYMunster lost at Leinster in the Pro14.They went down 30-22.SOCCERManchester United have a first win in five games.Jose Mourinho's men fought back from two...
Kerry Bid To Make Home Advantage Count In the SSE Airtricity U17 Shield
Kerry will bid to make home advantage count today in the SSE Airtricity U17 Shield.At 2 o’clock they welcome Limerick to Mounthawk Park.
Killarney Celtic Advance In Munster League Champions Trophy
Killarney Celtic have advanced in the Munster League Champions Trophy.They were 2-1 winners over Janesboro.
Killorglin Basketballers Win Again But Defeats For Killarney & Castleisland
Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin have won again in the Men’s Super League.They’ve beaten Moycullen 81-64.Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney lost in Men’s Division One, 101-96...
