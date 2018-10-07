Angela Brolly (née Mooney), Knockmoyle, Tralee & formerly Derry.

Reposing at her residence in Knockmoyle on Monday (Oct.8th), from 6pm – 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (Oct.9th) at 11am in Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church. Burial afterwards in Annagh Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Baile Mhuire, Day Care, c/o of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.