Analyst says Kerry Group will continue to buy other companies

Kerry Group will continue to buy other companies into the future.

That’s according to a market analyst who was speaking following the news that the company failed in its bid to acquire part of a major US company.

The global ingredients, taste, nutrition and consumer foods company, which has its headquarters in Tralee, had been the leading contender to take over a division of US chemicals giant DuPont.

The deal would have been worth over €22 billion and was seen as being transformative for the company.

However, according to Bloomberg, DuPont has opted instead to merge its nutrition division with the New York-based International Flavors & Fragrances, or IFF.

Kerry Group share price is down over 2% in trading following the news at €109.90 having closed at €112.83 on Friday.

It had fallen to €107.90 in early morning trading but has since rallied.

Lorcan Allen is agribusiness and markets journalist with the Irish Farmers’ Journal: