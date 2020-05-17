American Football Scholarship For Kerry Teen

By
radiokerrysport
-
Radio Kerry

Kerry’s David Shanahan is to play American Football with Georgia Tech.

The 19 year-old from Castleisland has spent a number of months with Prokick Australia in Melbourne training to be a punter.

Shanahan announced he’s been offered, accepted and committed to a full scholarship to play football and study at Georgia Tech.

Head punting coach with Prokick Australia Nathan Chapman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Shanahan “got a cannon of a leg and it’s our job to make sure that he controls it and can do what’s required.”

Chapman added that Shanahan probably could also handle kickoffs and field goals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR