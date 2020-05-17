American Football Scholarship For Kerry Teen

Kerry’s David Shanahan is to play American Football with Georgia Tech.

The 19 year-old from Castleisland has spent a number of months with Prokick Australia in Melbourne training to be a punter.

Shanahan announced he’s been offered, accepted and committed to a full scholarship to play football and study at Georgia Tech.

Head punting coach with Prokick Australia Nathan Chapman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Shanahan “got a cannon of a leg and it’s our job to make sure that he controls it and can do what’s required.”

Chapman added that Shanahan probably could also handle kickoffs and field goals.