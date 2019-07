Gardai are investigating after a man forced his way into a holiday home in west Kerry.

Around 2.30 on the morning of July 23rd, an American family staying at a house in Ballydavid were woken by a man banging on the door.

The man refused to leave and forced his way into the house before making his escape empty-handed when the family called the Gardai.

Garda Niall O’Connor said it was a very upsetting incident for the tourists: