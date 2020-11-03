Ambulance takes 1 hour and 23 minutes to respond to Kerry call

It took an ambulance one hour and 23 minutes to respond to a call in Kerry due to the distance involved.

That’s among the statistics revealed as part of a Freedom of Information request by Newstalk.

The National Ambulance Service categorises ambulance callouts by medical need.

Echo calls refer to patients with life threatening cardiac or respiratory arrest and Delta calls are for those with life threatening conditions other than cardiac or respiratory arrest.

From April to June, between 77 and 79% of Echo calls in the South West were responded to within the target response time of under 19 minutes.

Between 59 and 63% of Delta calls in the region were within the ideal response time.

The data shows eight instances in Kerry where it took over an hour to respond to Delta calls; the longest response time was one hour and 23 minutes due to distance.

Five of the eight delayed responses were due to distance and two were as a result of the first emergency ambulance being diverted to a higher category call.

One was due to hospital turnaround causing a delay and the nearest emergency ambulance was sent.