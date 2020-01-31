Ambulance service says paramedics work to ensure quick transfer of patients to ED

The National Ambulance Service says paramedics and Emergency Department staff work to ensure patients are transferred to hospital as quickly and as safely as possible.

They were responding to claims from Kerry Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil that an ambulance from Macroom in Cork had to cover a callout to north Kerry due to a lack of resources.

He also claims one Kerry paramedic told him they were tied up on a clinical handover for almost six hours on two separate occasions within the last two weeks.

The National Ambulance Service says while there are some delays in transferring patients to Emergency Department staff, policies are in place to manage them and ensure ambulances are available to respond to emergency calls.