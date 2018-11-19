Alzbeta Bundova, Slovakia and Killeen Woods, Tralee

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory from 6 to 8pm on Tuesday Evening followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rath New Cemetery, Tralee.

