Aloysius ‘Weeshie’ Fogarty, O’Sullivan’s Place, Killarney.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney from 4.00pm to 6.30pm tomorrow Tuesday. Followed by Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care.