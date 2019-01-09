Almost two thirds are concerned over sale of personal data

Almost two thirds of Irish adults are concerned that their personal data is being sold to third parties without their knowledge or consent.

That’s one of the findings contained in research commissioned by IT Tralee and Fexco, the global financial technology firm which has its headquarters in Killorglin.

The research has been launched today ahead of the 2019 IT Tralee Cantillon Tech Conference which will take place on March 28th in Tralee.

The research commissioned by IT Tralee and Fexco also finds that 65% of Irish adults are concerned that their right to privacy is being compromised by the collection and use of their personal data by companies.

The research released today to launch the 2019 Cantillon conference found that only 21% of those surveyed were aware of what happened to their personal data when it’s given to a company. Only 22% knew how long their data could be legally stored for.

The findings also suggest that companies need to take stock of how they collect personal data – 81% surveyed said they would not consider buying a product or using a service if the data asked of them is too detailed or invasive.

However, 74% of respondents said they would be happy to share data for healthcare services.

CEO of Fexco Corporate Payments, Ruth McCarthy said consumers should bear in mind that when a service is offered for free in exchange for personal data, then someone is finding a way of monetising that information.