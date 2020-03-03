Almost twice average rainfall recorded last month in Valentia

Almost twice the average rainfall for February fell last month in Valentia Observatory.

Met Eireann says over 237 millimetres of rain was recorded in the south Kerry weather station in February; that’s up from 150 millimetres in the same month in 2019.

The rainfall average for February in Valentia is almost 124 millimetres.

The average temperature last month was 7.6 degrees, which is down from 9.2 degrees in February 2019.

Valentia also recorded the most dull days in the country last month with only 50 hours of sunshine.