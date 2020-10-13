Almost three-quarters of Listowel businesses report drop in footfall due to parking changes

Almost three-quarters (71.4%) of Listowel businesses are reporting a drop in footfall due to changes in parking.

Two-thirds (66.7%) are in favour of a return to two hour paid parking, which was in place across all street parking before July.

That’s according to a survey of 21 businesses by Listowel Business & Community Alliance, on the impact of Kerry County Council’s COVID-19 Mobility Plan to create social distancing.

Businesses say customers are reluctant to park in new set down spaces, as bollards make parking more difficult.

Colette O’Connor from Listowel Business & Community Alliance says they’ve sent the survey results to Kerry County Council, and hope they’ll review the Mobility Plan.

The full results of the survey are available on Listowel.ie