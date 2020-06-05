Almost a third of Kerry employers availing of Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

Almost a third of Kerry employers are now availing of the COVID-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

That’s according to figures released by the Revenue Commissioners, which show another rise this week in the numbers getting the Government support.

Revenue operates the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme through the payroll system for employers who keep staff employed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

30% of employers registered with Revenue in Kerry are taking part in the scheme as of this week; a rise of 1% in the past week.

Over 58,300 employers across the country have registered with Revenue for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, and 514,700 employees have received at least one payment.

The value of payments made under the scheme nationally is now over €1.37 billion; this includes €127 million in income tax paid that has been refunded.