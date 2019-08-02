Almost a quarter of Kerry schoolchildren in overcrowded classrooms

Almost a quarter of schoolchildren in Kerry are being taught in overcrowded classrooms, according to new figures.

Data collected by the Department of Education and published in today’s Irish Times shows almost a quarter of all pupils in the county are in classes of 30 or more.

They also show that the average class size in Kerry stands at 23.7.

The Department recommends that class sizes don’t exceed 25 students, but there’s no set limit.

The biggest class size in primary education was 42, which was recorded in three schools – two in Galway and one in Donegal.