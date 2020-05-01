Almost a quarter of Kerry employers availing of Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme

Almost a quarter of Kerry employers are availing of the COVID-19 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

That’s according to figures released by the Revenue Commissioners.

The Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme is operated by Revenue through the payroll system and is expected to last 12 weeks from March 26th.

The payment is available to employers who keep employees on payroll throughout the pandemic.

23% of employers registered with the Revenue in Kerry are taking part in the scheme.

Nationally, Kerry makes up 2.9% of all employers in the scheme, while 2.4% of all employees benefitting from this subsidy are based in Kerry.

Nationally almost 51,000 employers registered with Revenue for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.

Over 427,400 employees have already received at least one payment.

The value of payments made under the scheme nationally is now €712 million; this includes €61 million in Income Tax paid that has been refunded.