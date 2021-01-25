Almost half of all workers in Kerry dependent on state income supports

Almost half of all workers in Kerry were dependent on state income supports during the last lockdown.

Figures compiled by the Central Bank for the Irish Independent show that Kerry’s workforce has been hit harder by the effects of lockdown than any other county.

According to the figures, more than 45% of workers in Kerry were dependent on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, the wage subsidy scheme or jobseeker benefits last November.

Separate figures compiled by the bank indicate Kerry also had the highest rate of unemployment of any county in November, at 24.9%.

As reported in the paper, a recent economic letter by the Central Bank says Kerry has a greater share of workers directly affected by restrictions, especially in the accommodation, food services, and non-essential retail sectors.