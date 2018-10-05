Almost half a million euro allocated to Kerry under Town and Village Renewal Scheme

€476,000 has been allocated to Kerry under the Government’s Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

It focuses on projects that can enhance rural towns and villages with populations of less than 5,000 people, with a particular emphasis on stimulating economic development.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the announcement, saying it gives a real boost to communities across Kerry.





Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring has allocated €21 million to projects in 224 towns and villages across rural Ireland.

€476,000 of that funding is coming to Kerry; €100,000 is going to the Skellig Centre for Research and Innovation.

Ardfert is to benefit from €80,000 for fund the development of coach parking and public toilets; €80,000 will also go to Blennerville for the upgrading of two self-contained craft units.

Castleisland is to get €76,000 for the replacement of windows in a protected building, with the same amount also going to Kenmare to refurbish railings around the park in the town centre.

€64,000 is to go to Killorglin for a feasibility study and public realm plan.