Almost half of Listowel MD social housing applicants want one-bed accommodation

By
radiokerrynews
-
Almost half of the approved applicants on the social housing waiting list in the Listowel Municipal District are seeking a one-bed property.
753 people are currently on the social housing list who have selected the Listowel MD as an area of choice; around 250 are seeking a transfer.
91 people have applied for housing in the Listowel MD since the start of the year with 84 of those now approved.
370 applicants are seeking one-bedroom accommodation, 193 want two-bed, 143 are looking for three-bed, 46 want four-bed and one is seeking a five-bed dwelling.
There are 32 vacant houses within the MD; six of those are allocated and awaiting occupation.
1,195 tenants in the Listowel MD are availing of social housing.
There are currently 909 tenancies in local authority properties; there were 18 new tenancies since the beginning of the year.
Elsewhere, there are 128 Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) tenancies, 115 Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) tenancies and 43 leasing tenants.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR