Almost half of clearance works are complete on the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

Kerry County Council says it’s anticipated the development will be complete in quarter 3 or early quarter 4 next year.

The details were revealed following a question from Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy on the Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

Works began last November, but were suspended for two months due to COVID-19.

43% of clearance works are complete, and 30% of a crushed stone capping layer has been laid to date on the project.