Almost €670,000 for Local Improvement Scheme roads in Kerry

Almost €670,000 has been allocated for Local Improvement Scheme for private roads in Kerry.

It is part of a €10 million funding package approved by acting Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

The money will be used to improve private roads to help people access their homes and farms.

There will be a cap of €1,200 on the contribution from individual householders or landowners.

The announcement has been welcomed by acting Junior Minister for Transport and Kerry TD, Brendan Griffin and Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.