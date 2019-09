€53,916 has been raised for charities through this year’s Ring of Beara Cycle.

The funds will be shared between Castletownbere Community Hospital, Castletownbere Day Care Centre, Kenmare Family Resource Centre, Kenmare Special Olympics, Kenmare Special Needs Group and St John of God Services Kenmare.

The Ring of Beara Cycle took place on the 25th of May and over 4,400 cyclists took part.

Organisers praised everyone who helped raise funds for the six local charities.