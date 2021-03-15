Almost €40,000 spent on providing free dog fouling bags in Kerry over three years

Kerry County Council spent almost €40,000 in providing free dog fouling bags over the past three years.

This was revealed following a question by Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.

The council says over the past three years, its environment section provided dog fouling bags free of charge in an effort to combat dog fouling. During 2018, over €15,000 was spent, but it lessened during 2019 and 2020 to around €12,000 per year.

Councillor Jimmy Moloney says this highlights the work the council is doing to tackle the scourge of dog fouling.

He adds it’s solely down to people showing disrespect for other people and dog owners.

Kerry County Council says its dog and litter wardens will continue joint patrols in a number of towns.

In recent weeks, the wardens started patrols in amenity areas in an effort to reduce the level of dog fouling.

To date, they’ve carried out patrols in Dingle and Tralee, where they’ve asked dog owners how they dispose of their dog’s waste and to ensure the animals are under control.

During a patrol, the wardens found that 95% of owners had doggie bags for waste.