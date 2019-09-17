Almost €340,000 granted to two projects in Kerry and Cork region

€339,038 in funding has been granted to two projects in the Kerry and Cork region.

Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin announced that Kerry is to benefit from the Sláintecare Integration Fund.

€139,038 has been allocated for Cork/Kerry Health and Wellbeing Community Referral, a mental health promotion project.

The South/South West Hospital Group and Cork/Kerry region’s Urgent Ambulatory Care and Virtual Ward for the Older Person project is to receive €200,000.

Minister Griffin says the projects are designed to move more care into the community and will lead to improvements for patients.

The Cork Kerry Health & Wellbeing Community Referral is a partnership between Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Health and Wellbeing and National Family Resource Centres which will link citizens to non-clinical supports within the community to improve physical, emotional and mental wellbeing. It will place a particular focus on socially excluded groups who have complex health needs and experience very poor health outcomes across a range of conditions.

The Urgent Ambulatory Care and Virtual Ward for the Older Person project will set-up a virtual ward in the community and an ambulatory model of assessment and diagnosis, by transferring care to the community, within the Cork and Kerry area in collaboration with South/SouthWest Hospital Group. Patients will be supported to have their medical needs managed at home and remain there using a virtual ward case management approach and supported by an older person outreach team to embed a hospital at home approach. This project will reduce the demand for acute hospital services.