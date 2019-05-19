Almost €26 million spent on social housing purchases in Kerry

Kerry County Council has spent almost €26 million on social housing purchases.

According to the Sunday Independent, the local authority has bought 197 units so far during the housing crisis.

The average cost for a social housing unit in Kerry is €131,337 in contrast with the €224,000 cost for the same unit in Dublin City.

The figures, obtained from the Central Statistics Office, show the government has spent €1.2 billion on private homes between January 2011 and February of this year.

The paper also reveals that 838 homes were directly built by councils in 2018. In the same year, they purchased 1,702 homes.

In the Irish Independent yesterday, Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy insisted the Government was not opposed to social housing and was not reliant on the private market to deliver new homes.

In total, 7169 homes have been purchased by local authorities since 2011.

Business Correspondent with the Sudnay Independent, Michael Cogley, says it shows the state was one of the biggest players in taking homes away from private people: