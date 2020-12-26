Almost €22.3 million won by National Lottery players in Kerry in 2020

Around €23.5 million (€23,219,705) was won by National Lottery players in Kerry during 2020.

The past twelve months saw three new Lotto millionaires in Kerry.

Over €7.8 million was raised for good causes by Kerry players in 2020.

Figures released by the National Lottery to Radio Kerry News show that almost €22.3 million was won by Kerry players up to December 14th.

However, on the eve of Christmas Eve, one lucky player in Castleisland won the €1 million Lotto Plus top prize; the ticket was bought in Whyte’s Centra.

Five days earlier, an online player in Kerry won the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000.

The biggest winner in the county in 2020 was a €9.7 million Lotto jackpot ticket sold in Daly’s SuperValu, Killarney in April; the family syndicate made Lotto history as they were the first ever winners to claim their prize via an approved postal process due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Just four days before that win, Daly’s SuperValu sold a winning EuroMillions Plus top prize ticket of €500,000.

In February a €1 million Daily Million top prize ticket was sold in Kelly’s Londis Milltown; that shop also sold a EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000.

And the third Kerry store to do the double was Sheahan’s Centra in Glenbeigh which sold separate EuroMillions Plus winning tickets worth €500,000 each in February and March.

In addition, players in Kerry won €4.7 million in scratch card prizes.

Almost €7.9 million (€7,886,353) was raised for Good Causes by players in Kerry in 2020.