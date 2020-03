Almost €1 million has been invested in local suppliers and external partners in Kerry by Lidl Ireland in 2019.

The supermarket chain employed over 110 people across seven stores in Kerry last year.

Over the twelve months, the supermarket chain invested over €960,000 with local suppliers and external partners.

Over 19,600 meals were donated to the local food cloud service saving them around €24,700.

Over €10,000 was raised locally for youth mental health service, Jigsaw.