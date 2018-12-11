Almost €1.2 million funding for Kerry Airport

Almost €1.2 million in funding has been allocated for Kerry Airport.

Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin announced the funding boost this morning.

It will go towards Kerry Airport’s operating costs associated with providing essential services in the areas of safety and security.





Minister Griffin says the funding is further proof of the Government’s strong commitment to Kerry Airport, which he says plays a vital role in the economic and social well-being of Kerry people.