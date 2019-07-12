Almost a quarter of a million euro in CLÁR funding allocated to Kerry

Kerry projects are to receive almost a quarter of a million euro in funding as part of the CLÁR programme.

This makes up 27% of the national figure, which Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae says is a welcome announcement.

It’s also being welcomed by Deputy Danny Healy-Rae.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring TD, today announced almost €900,000 in funding nationwide for mobility and cancer care transport under the 2019 CLÁR programme.

€242,500 of this funding is going to resources in Kerry, with Social Action Group Rathmore, Mid and West Kerry Stroke Service and the South East and South West Regions of the Saoirse Foundation each receiving €50,000.

A further €42,500 will go to the Knocknagoshel Over 55s Social Club.

Michael Healy-Rae TD says this funding will help some of the most vulnerable in society and each group deserve huge credit for their commitment to their respective communities.