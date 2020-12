859 people in Kerry closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week to return to work.

The Department of Social Protection says that as of December 8th, 13,815 people in Kerry were in receipt of PUP, as they are fully out of work due to the pandemic.

That’s down from 14,000 last week.

2,192 Kerry people have been medically certified for the Enhanced Illness Benefit this week; they are self-isolating or have coronavirus.

That figure is up 25 compared to last week.