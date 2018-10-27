Almost 6 in 10 Kerry voters back removal of blasphemy from constitution

Nearly six in ten people in Kerry who voted in yesterday’s referendum backed the removal of blasphemy from the constitution.

Voters were asked if they agreed or disagreed with the proposal to remove the reference in Bunreacht na hÉireann.

While an RTE exit poll last night suggested 70% of voters nationwide backed the proposal, the result in the Kerry constituency shows less support, with the yes side winning by 7,500 votes.





28,373 – 57.6% of the total valid poll in Kerry – voted yes to the proposal while 20,873 – 42.4% – voted no, meaning they wished to retain the reference to blasphemy in the constitution.

Turnout in the blasphemy referendum was 45%.

Total electorate was 111, 777; total poll, 50,434. Taking into account invalid ballot papers of 1,188, the total valid poll was 49, 246.