Almost 50 new speed camera zones in Kerry

Almost 50 new safety camera zones came into force in Kerry this morning.

Gardai have introduced over 900 new zones following a three-year analysis of crash blackspots and say the move will save lives.

In Kerry, there are now 70 zones; 47 are new locations and 23 are existing areas where cameras operate.

For a full list of speed camera zones click here

Road signs for speed cameras will be removed as part of the overhaul of the system.

More than 1.5 million speeding tickets have been issued since the introduction of safety cameras.

Director of Consumer Affairs with AA Ireland, Conor Faughnan disagrees with claims that the cameras are a revenue raising measure: