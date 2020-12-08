Almost 470 children in Kerry were referred to Child Protection and Welfare Services in the first six months of the year.

That’s according to an activity and performance report for the Child and Family Agency, Tusla.

In the first six months of 2020, there were 468 referrals in Kerry to Child Protection and Welfare Services.

51% of these related to welfare concerns and the remainder related to concerns of abuse.

In Quarter 2, Kerry had the lowest level of referrals to the service in the country.

Of those 246 referrals, 7% had a preliminary enquiry within five days and 36% required a follow-up initial assessment; the highest number in the country.

Just 5% of initial assessments in Kerry were completed within 40 days.

The largest increase in open cases in need of a social worker in Quarter 3 was reported in Kerry; there were 623 open cases and 18% of those were awaiting the allocation of a social worker.

155 children in Kerry are in care and all have an allocated social worker with 99% having a care plan.

69 children are in receipt of an aftercare service.

Kerry had the second highest referral rate in the country after Dublin North according to Meitheal which is Tusla’s national model used by all agencies working with children and families.