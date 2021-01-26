Almost 450 children on waiting lists for mental health services across Kerry and Cork

Almost 450 children are on a waiting list for mental health services in Kerry and Cork.

According to the Irish Examiner, waiting lists for the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services have surged in the last three months in the South West.

The figure is still a reduction on the number of children on waiting lists for the HSE services in January 2020, which was 663 across the two counties.

By August of last year, this had fallen to 337, before rising again by more than 100 children by the end of December.

The Examiner reports that this is due to a sharp rise in referrals for mental health services among children in Cork and Kerry during the final months of 2020.