Gardaí have issued almost 350 fines in Kerry for breaches of COVID-19 regulations.

The latest figures, up to March 25th, show that 346 COVID-19 related fines have been handed out in the county.

Just over 5,000 fines have been issued across Munster, with almost 16,500 handed out nationally.

75% of all fines handed out were for leaving home without a reasonable excuse.

Nationally, 75% of offenders were male, while over half were aged between 18-25.