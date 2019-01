3,396 patients spent time on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during 2018.

That is a 53% increase on 2017 and is ten times the amount recorded by the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation in 2009 when 337 patients waited on trolleys.

The worst affected hospital in the country by overcrowding in 2018 was University Hospital Limerick where almost 11,500 had to wait for a bed on trolleys.