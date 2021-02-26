Almost 30,000 people will be vaccinated per week across Kerry’s mass vaccination centres

Almost 30,000 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 per week across Kerry’s two mass vaccination centres. Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor Michael Gleeson, who’s a member of the Regional Health Forum South, gave an update following a virtual HSE meeting. It’s not yet known when the vaccination centres will be operating, but Cllr Gleeson says they’re nearing completion. Kerry’s vaccination centres will be located at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, and Kerry Sports Academy in Dromtacker in Tralee. Each centre will have 25 vaccination booths, and each booth will vaccinate eight people per hour.

The centres will be open for 10 hours per day, seven days a week, meaning 14,000 people will be vaccinated in each centre, and 28,000 people across the county, every week.

Cllr Gleeson says the centres are nearing their completion, and when they are operational, people will be asked to book their appointment online.

The HSE will make an announcement in due course as to when booking can begin, and regarding those who do not have an online booking facility.

Cllr Gleeson says it’s very important people show up on time for their appointment when the time comes.