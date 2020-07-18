Almost 300 applications in Kerry for Business Continuity Voucher Scheme

Almost 300 applications were made in Kerry for a scheme that allows businesses seek help from consultants to aid recovery from COVID-19.

There’s also been a big demand in Kerry for funding to help businesses to trade online, as well as for mentoring.

The Business Continuity Voucher Scheme allows businesses with up to 50 employees to access consultancy supports worth up to €2,500.

It was open for applications until May and the Local Enterprise Office in Kerry received almost 300 applications.

Meanwhile there was unprecedented demand in the county for the Trading Online Voucher Scheme, which helps small businesses with up to 10 employees to trade more online, boost sales, and reach new markets.

The Local Enterprise Office organised eight informational webinars for this scheme between March and June for 624 participants.

There have been 32 applications processed in Kerry for the Microfinance Ireland Loan Scheme; Microfinance Ireland is a not-for-profit lender, established to deliver the Government’s Microenterprise Loan Fund.

There’s also very strong demand for mentoring services in Kerry particularly in health and safety, financial planning, and online marketing.

There have been 134 individual mentoring applications, compared to 145 for all of last year.