Almost 30% increase in gorse fires in Kerry this year

There’s been almost a 30% increase in the number of gorse fires in Kerry in the first six months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018.

That’s according to Kerry County Council’s Water, Environment, Fire and Library Services report.

The Kerry Fire Service attended 231 gorse fires between January and the end of June this year; that is up from 179 during that period in 2018.

Despite the number of gorse fires going up by 52 this year, the reports says it indicates a levelling off of such incidents from the 133% increase recorded for the May period.

From January to the end of June this year, the Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 871 times, up from 735 last year.

Call outs for chimney fires are down to 51 from 71 last year.

The service attended 81 road traffic collisions this year, which is down six when compared to the same period in 2018.