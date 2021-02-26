Almost 21,400 Kerry people getting pandemic social welfare payments

Almost 21,400 people are getting pandemic related social welfare payments in Kerry this week.

That’s according to the latest data from the Department of Social Protection

This week (up to February 22nd), 18,243 people in Kerry are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment as they have lost their job due to the pandemic.

That is a decrease of 100 people compared to the previous week.

324 people in Kerry informed the department they were closing their PUP payment this week and returning to work; that’s up from 281 the previous week.

The number of Kerry people on the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or self-isolating continues to rise.

This week, 3,156 people got the payment; that’s up 54 from last week’s figure.