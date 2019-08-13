Almost 1,900 Kerry students set to get Leaving Certificate results

Nearly 59-thousand students will receive their Leaving Cert results today, either online or at their schools.

Almost 1,900 of those are Kerry students.

1,791 were due to sit the Leaving Cert in June, and 96 took on the Leaving Cert Applied.

CAO Round 1 offers will be issued to students on Thursday from 2pm.

The State Examinations Commission says the marks are similar to last year, but almost 1,600 more students got a ‘higher’ grade in Irish than in 2018.

Guidance counsellor Sinead Duffy has this advice for students: