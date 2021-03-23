Almost 18,000 people in Kerry on hospital waiting lists

Almost 18,000 people in Kerry are now on waiting lists for inpatient and outpatient appointments.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil that 17,783 people in Kerry are on hospital waiting lists. That compares to a figure of almost 13,000 last November.

Minister Donnelly said waiting times for scheduled appointments and procedures have been impacted in the last year as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the National Treatment Purchase Fund is currently reviewing strategies to reduce lists including the increased use of private hospitals, funding weekend and evening work in public hospitals and virtual clinics.