Almost 180 patients on University Hospital Kerry’s orthopaedic waiting list

Almost 180 patients are on University Hospital Kerry’s orthopaedic waiting list.

The figure was revealed following a parliamentary question from Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Health Minister Simon Harris told Deputy Michael Healy-Rae that €55 million was allocated to the National Treatment Purchase Fund this year to provide treatment for patients.





That figure will be increased to €75 million next year.

In October, 72,000 patients were waiting for inpatient procedures down from over 86,000 in July 2017.

In University Hospital Kerry, there are 177 patients on the orthopaedic waiting list.

Of that three quarters or 134 patients are waiting six months or less, almost 99% are waiting nine months or less and two patients are on the list for over a year.

The Minister said the NTPF and HSE will continue to work closely with hospital groups next year to improve access for patients waiting for day case or outpatients procedures.