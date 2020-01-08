Almost 1,500 people sign online petition in bid to secure future of Killarney show

Almost 1,500 signatures have been gathered in an online petition aiming to save a traditional Irish dance and music show in Killarney.

The future of the Celtic Steps production in a building at Killarney Racecourse has been thrown into doubt after An Bord Pleanala refused retention planning permission.

The show ran between April and October each year outside of race meetings.

Over 30 jobs are at risk following the decision; those behind the show claim they weren’t aware the facility required planning permission.

A petition hosted on Change.org started by Dermot McGuckin has gathered almost 1,500 signatures.

It’s unclear if a judicial review of An Bord Pleanala’s decision will be taken.