Almost 1,400 IFA members in Kerry vote in presidential election

1,388 Kerry IFA members cast a ballot in the organisation’s presidential election.

742 votes went to Munster Chairman John Coughlan followed by 437 for IFA Treasurer Tim Cullinan and 209 gave their preference to National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods.

The race for Irish Farmers’ Association President is still too close to call.

With over 90 per cent of the ballots counted (4pm), there’s 1,200 votes separating the three candidates vying to succeed outgoing president, Joe Healy.

Currently, National Treasurer Tim Cullinan is leading with 36 per cent of the vote, followed by Munster Chairman John Coughlan on 33 per cent, and Livestock Chairman Angus Woods on 30 per cent.

The lead has been changing constantly since counting began at 9 o’clock this morning.