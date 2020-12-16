Almost 12,300 Kerry people getting Pandemic Unemployment Payment

Almost 12,300 (12,282) people in Kerry are in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, as they are fully out of work due to the pandemic.

The Department of Social Protection says that’s down almost 990 compared to last week.

Over 1,500 (1,536) people in Kerry closed their payment this week to return to work; that’s up from nearly 860 the previous week.

2,216 Kerry people have been medically certified for the Enhanced Illness Benefit this week; they are self-isolating or have coronavirus.

That figure is up 24 compared to last week.