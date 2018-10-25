Ballyheigue Community Players present – The Year of The Hiker – this Sat & Sun

Ballyheigue Community Players present – The Year of The Hiker by John B Keane this Saturday 27th October and Sunday October 28th at Ballyheigue Community Centre. Doors open: 7.30pm. Tickets: €10 available at Ballyheigue Community Centre and at the door on the night.

