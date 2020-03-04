Alleged victim of sexual exploitation offences gives evidence in Tralee court

A woman claims a man accused of having sex with her in a Kerry townland when she was 16 berated her for “letting it happen.”

Two men are denying nine charges for the sexual exploitation of a child and two of having sexual intercourse with that child.

Readers are advised some details may cause distress.

It’s alleged the offences occurred at two locations in Kerry over a three-month period during the last decade.

The complainant gave evidence this morning.

She said that she and the first named accused, who’s denying eight charges, were sitting in a two-seater jeep with the co-accused during three of the alleged offences.

Due to space restrictions, she – 16-years-old at the time – had sat on his lap, during which time he penetrated her with his fingers; she claimed this happened a minimum of three times, however, there was no collusion between the accused men.

She also claimed the first accused had sex with her in the jeep while they were both working for the second accused, after which she was told to “keep shtum.”

The court heard that the second accused’s partner and children were away from the family home when he undressed her in the hallway and took her to the bedroom, where they had sex.

She said the man, who was in excess of thirty-years-old at the time, subsequently berated her for “letting it happen” and warned her to stay quiet to protect his family.

The trial continues.